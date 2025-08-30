Rajinder Singh: Defying Odds to Emerge as Indian Hockey's Rising Star

In the world of Indian hockey, Rajinder Singh stands out as a promising new talent, swiftly climbing the ranks with determination and skill. Hailing from Sirsa, Haryana, Singh's journey began in 2014 when he first picked up a hockey stick at the age of 13-14.

Initially inclined towards moving to Australia for academic pursuits, a crucial piece of advice from his brother changed his trajectory. Opting to stay in India, he embraced hockey, and by 2016, became deeply committed after astro-turf was installed in his village.

Since debuting in the senior Indian team in October last year, Singh has been pivotal in securing significant team victories. His development was shaped by mentors like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, further honing his skills as India prepares for upcoming major tournaments.