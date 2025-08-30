Left Menu

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Adjusted Due to UAE Heat

In response to extreme heat, the Emirates Cricket Board has rescheduled most Asia Cup 2025 matches to start later in the evening. This T20 tournament, scheduled for September 9-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, involves countries such as India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a significant adjustment to the Asia Cup 2025 matches, moving the start time for 18 out of 19 matches back by half an hour. The matches are now set to begin at 6:30 PM local time to better accommodate the extreme heat in the UAE. This decision was detailed in a statement published on the ECB's official website.

The Asia Cup, which will be conducted in the T20 format this year, will run from September 9 to 28 across venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tournament's only day match, set for September 15 between the UAE and Oman, will start at 4:00 PM local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Group A features cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan, along with the hosts, UAE, and Oman. Key matches include India's opener against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai and the high-stakes India-Pakistan group match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

