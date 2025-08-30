Left Menu

AC Milan's Strategic Acquisition: Christopher Nkunku Joins the Rossoneri

AC Milan has secured the transfer of French forward Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea on a five-year deal. Nkunku, previously with RB Leipzig, struggled at Chelsea, netting 18 goals in 62 games. This move marks a new chapter for the versatile player and strengthens Milan's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:39 IST
AC Milan has made a significant addition to their squad by signing forward Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. The Italian club announced the acquisition, marking a new beginning for the French player after a challenging period in England.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it is reported by British media that the transfer fee is around 42 million euros ($49.17 million). Nkunku's move comes after a stint at Chelsea where he scored 18 goals in 62 appearances, helping them secure the Conference League and Club World Cup titles.

Nkunku now joins the ranks of Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci, and Pervis Estupinan as AC Milan seeks to improve their performance following an eighth-place finish in Serie A last season.

