Supreme Court Declines Appeal, Scouting America Moves Forward with Landmark Settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge concerning the Boy Scouts of America's monumental $2.46 billion settlement regarding sex abuse claims. This case involved survivors looking to sue churches and other groups linked to scouting programs where abuse took place.

Scouting America, previously known as the Boy Scouts, expressed relief as it can now focus on supporting abuse survivors and enhancing its programs post-bankruptcy. CEO Roger Krone highlighted that funds previously tied up in litigation could now be directed towards program improvements and survivor compensation, which has already seen $300 million disbursed.

The settlement trustee, Barbara Houser, aims to increase the settlement pool by seeking additional funds through insurer lawsuits and selling the organization's assets, including valuable paintings. The settlement reached immunity agreements with organizations involved, in exchange for contributions, keeping potential legal challenges at bay.