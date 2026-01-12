Left Menu

Liam Rosenior: A Tactical Vision at Chelsea's Helm

Liam Rosenior, newly appointed Chelsea coach, expressed confidence in the team's resources ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal. Despite Chelsea's recent winless streak, Rosenior sees potential for success and emphasizes tactical preparation against Arsenal. He remains focused on long-term team development as well as short-term victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST
Liam Rosenior: A Tactical Vision at Chelsea's Helm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liam Rosenior, freshly appointed coach of Chelsea, is optimistic about the team's ability to secure wins as they prepare for their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal. Speaking ahead of the game, Rosenior, who took charge just before the team's recent 5-1 FA Cup victory over Charlton, shared his confidence in the existing squad and strategic preparations.

In his first match against a fellow Premier League team, Rosenior emphasized that Chelsea has been rigorously preparing for the Arsenal clash since he stepped into his role. "We've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club," he noted, highlighting the comprehensive analysis of their set plays and overall style.

Rosenior dismissed any notion of added pressure earlier in his tenure, insisting on maintaining focus solely on winning the 'next game.' He stated that the threats posed by Arsenal go beyond set pieces, praising their well-organized play without the ball. For Rosenior, the task is clear: start winning now while nurturing long-term team growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026