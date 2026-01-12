Liam Rosenior: A Tactical Vision at Chelsea's Helm
Liam Rosenior, newly appointed Chelsea coach, expressed confidence in the team's resources ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal. Despite Chelsea's recent winless streak, Rosenior sees potential for success and emphasizes tactical preparation against Arsenal. He remains focused on long-term team development as well as short-term victories.
Liam Rosenior, freshly appointed coach of Chelsea, is optimistic about the team's ability to secure wins as they prepare for their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal. Speaking ahead of the game, Rosenior, who took charge just before the team's recent 5-1 FA Cup victory over Charlton, shared his confidence in the existing squad and strategic preparations.
In his first match against a fellow Premier League team, Rosenior emphasized that Chelsea has been rigorously preparing for the Arsenal clash since he stepped into his role. "We've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club," he noted, highlighting the comprehensive analysis of their set plays and overall style.
Rosenior dismissed any notion of added pressure earlier in his tenure, insisting on maintaining focus solely on winning the 'next game.' He stated that the threats posed by Arsenal go beyond set pieces, praising their well-organized play without the ball. For Rosenior, the task is clear: start winning now while nurturing long-term team growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
