India Women Cricketers Gear Up for ODI World Cup Glory

Indian women's cricket team, led by head coach Amol Muzumdar, is preparing extensively for the upcoming ODI World Cup with a focus on batting time and strategic field settings. The team is participating in a specialized camp in Visakhapatnam, from where they'll launch their quest for their first World Cup title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:10 IST
The Indian women's cricket team is intensifying its preparations for the elusive ODI World Cup title under the watchful eye of head coach Amol Muzumdar. The team's strategy emphasized acquiring significant batting time during the preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

Following this camp at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Indian women cricketers will face Australia in a tri-series of one-day internationals, viewed as a critical phase before the World Cup scheduled from September 30 to November 2. Muzumdar highlighted the importance of crucial field settings for bowlers in games, in a video shared by BCCI.

The strategic decision to host the camp in Visakhapatnam aligns with India playing key matches there against South Africa and Australia. This comprehensive camp, which includes all World Cup squad members and reserves, marks another push for India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph, with past runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2017 haunting the team.

