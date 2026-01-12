Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB in Crucial WPL Clash Against UP Warriorz
Smriti Mandhana, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, opted to bowl against UP Warriorz after winning the toss in their Women's Premier League match. RCB made a single change by including Gautami Naik over Prema Rawat, while UP Warriorz maintained their previous lineup.
In a pivotal Women's Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz. The match, held on Monday, saw Mandhana make strategic adjustments to her team lineup.
RCB introduced Gautami Naik into their playing XI, replacing Prema Rawat, signaling a tactical shift in their approach. On the other side, UP Warriorz kept their winning combination unchanged, emphasizing confidence in their established squad.
The clash featured prominent players with UP Warriorz led by the experienced Meg Lanning, while RCB rallied behind their dynamic skipper, Smriti Mandhana. Fans anticipated a thrilling contest as both teams vied for supremacy in the league standings.
