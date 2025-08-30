Lando Norris Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris showcased exceptional form at the Dutch Grand Prix practice, leading the McLaren team to a dominant one-two finish. His performance was marked by a lap time that surpassed last year's pole position, setting the stage for what could be another triumphant race.

Teammate Oscar Piastri followed closely on Norris's heels, finishing second in the final practice session. The McLaren duo demonstrated impressive consistency and speed, securing their spots as top contenders in Sunday's main event. George Russell from Mercedes and local hero Max Verstappen also put in commendable performances under the clear, breezy skies of Zandvoort.

Despite a crash in an earlier session, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin made it to the top ten, illustrating the unpredictable nature of the sport. With Norris aiming for his fourth win in five races, McLaren is poised to chase their fifth consecutive one-two finish, adding a thrilling edge to the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)