Race of a Different Pace: The Car-Free Dutch Grand Prix

In a groundbreaking shift, the Dutch Grand Prix has emerged as the first Formula 1 race to actively discourage car usage among its spectators. The event, held in Zandvoort, expects more than 110,000 fans daily, all encouraged to arrive by public transport or bicycle.

This innovative approach contrasts sharply with other F1 races that prioritize car parking, such as the Miami Grand Prix, which offers 29 distinct parking lots. Instead, the Dutch event transformed its parking spaces to accommodate 45,000 bicycles, drawing admiration and curiosity from around the globe.

Despite logistical challenges, the Dutch Grand Prix's approach seems to be a success. With support growing since its 2021 return, the event's legacy could inspire other major events to adopt similar eco-friendly and efficient transportation systems.

