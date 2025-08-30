Manchester City Braces for Arctic Expedition in Champions League

Manchester City's Champions League campaign includes an unprecedented journey north of the Arctic Circle as they face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt on January 20. This historic match will see City contend with freezing conditions at the Aspmyra stadium, marking a new northernmost point for the prestigious tournament.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty is set for a daunting challenge in their Champions League debut. They will embark on a marathon journey of over 6,500 kilometers to play Sporting Lisbon on September 18, covering three time zones in what will be the longest trip in the competition's history.

On another note, Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their title defense against Atalanta on September 17, while Kevin De Bruyne anticipates an emotional return to Etihad Stadium with his current team on September 18. These matches highlight the global scale and challenges of the Champions League.

