Left Menu

Manchester City Braces for Arctic Expedition in Champions League

Manchester City will play in the Arctic Circle for the Champions League, facing Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt on Jan. 20. The match at the Aspmyra stadium marks the farthest north the competition has seen. Kairat Almaty's debut involves a historic long-distance journey to Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:53 IST
Manchester City Braces for Arctic Expedition in Champions League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Manchester City's Champions League campaign includes an unprecedented journey north of the Arctic Circle as they face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt on January 20. This historic match will see City contend with freezing conditions at the Aspmyra stadium, marking a new northernmost point for the prestigious tournament.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty is set for a daunting challenge in their Champions League debut. They will embark on a marathon journey of over 6,500 kilometers to play Sporting Lisbon on September 18, covering three time zones in what will be the longest trip in the competition's history.

On another note, Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their title defense against Atalanta on September 17, while Kevin De Bruyne anticipates an emotional return to Etihad Stadium with his current team on September 18. These matches highlight the global scale and challenges of the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

 India
2
I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Ranchi.

I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nomin...

 India
3
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

 India
4
Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025