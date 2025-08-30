Assuring Inclusion: African Concerns for the 2026 U.S. World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed concerns regarding the safety and welcome of African fans attending the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. Infantino and Patrice Motsepe promised smooth access despite current U.S. travel bans. With 11 U.S. cities hosting, African teams plan participation amidst political tensions.
In Nairobi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded to African media inquiries regarding African fans' safety and inclusion at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. Amid existing global tensions, African fans expressed anxiety about being accepted.
Infantino, accompanied by FIFA Vice President Patrice Motsepe, assured that ongoing discreet negotiations with U.S. authorities seek to guarantee successful tournament participation for African nations in a politically charged climate.
Despite visa concerns, Infantino emphasized past seamless events like the Club World Cup, promising a fair and inclusive 2026 World Cup across 11 U.S. cities, Mexico, and Canada, addressing multicultural unity during global events.
