Assuring Inclusion: African Concerns for the 2026 U.S. World Cup

In Nairobi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded to African media inquiries regarding African fans' safety and inclusion at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. Amid existing global tensions, African fans expressed anxiety about being accepted.

Infantino, accompanied by FIFA Vice President Patrice Motsepe, assured that ongoing discreet negotiations with U.S. authorities seek to guarantee successful tournament participation for African nations in a politically charged climate.

Despite visa concerns, Infantino emphasized past seamless events like the Club World Cup, promising a fair and inclusive 2026 World Cup across 11 U.S. cities, Mexico, and Canada, addressing multicultural unity during global events.

(With inputs from agencies.)