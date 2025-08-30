McLaren Teammates Battle for Supremacy at Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris, determined to close the gap on teammate Oscar Piastri, is gearing up for a strategic duel at the Dutch Grand Prix. Starting alongside Piastri on the front row, Norris faces the challenge of a strong rival with identical machinery.

The British driver reminisced about his experience last year, where a timely advantage over local favorite Max Verstappen led him to a triumph, but acknowledged the distinct challenge this season poses against Piastri. Reflecting on strategy and past wins, like at Hungary and Silverstone, Norris emphasized the importance of strategic precision.

With McLaren aiming for a fifth consecutive one-two finish, Norris remains optimistic. He conceded the competition was close, with mere fractions separating the two, but expressed confidence in his race pace, aiming to continue his winning momentum.

