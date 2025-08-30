Left Menu

Dramatic Victory for Amorim as Man United Secures Stoppage-Time Win

Ruben Amorim experienced intense pressure as Manchester United manager, but a stoppage-time penalty by Bruno Fernandes led to a 3-2 victory over Burnley. Despite recent setbacks, including a League Cup exit, Amorim's future remains uncertain as the team prepares for a crucial derby against Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:31 IST
Ruben Amorim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a nail-biting Premier League match, Ruben Amorim saw his Manchester United side claim a 3-2 victory over Burnley thanks to Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time penalty.

The win provides temporary relief for Amorim, who faced intense scrutiny after a humbling League Cup exit to Grimsby Town earlier this week.

Yet, with an upcoming derby against Manchester City, questions persist about his capability to elevate the club to its historical heights.

