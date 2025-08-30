Left Menu

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep, the Bengal speedster, has recovered from an impact injury and is set to resume training. After a stellar performance in England, including a 10-wicket haul, he aims to secure a spot in India's Test squad for the West Indies tour. His focus remains on bowling excellence.

Bengal's rising cricket talent, Akash Deep, is set to resume training after overcoming an impact injury sustained during a successful tour of England. His performance included a standout 10-wicket haul at Birmingham, positioning him as a promising pick for the upcoming West Indies Test series.

Having consistently played for six months, Akash took a necessary break to rejuvenate ahead of his return to the nets. He emphasized the challenges of touring countries like England and Australia, where mental and physical resilience are key to success. In England, his contribution with both bat and ball caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts.

While he remains humble about his batting abilities, Akash Deep is determined to bring his best bowling performance to every game. He credits his 10-wicket achievement to hard work and discipline, underscoring the importance of team victories over personal milestones.

