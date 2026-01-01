Chetan Sakariya: Bowling Back Against the Odds

Chetan Sakariya, once hailed among India's promising pacers, has embarked on a significant comeback following a taxing rehabilitation for a wrist injury suffered in early 2024. The left-arm bowler is now playing for Saurashtra, marking his return in the domestic circuit after a tough phase that even made him question his future in cricket.

Sakariya's career was temporarily halted by the injury, a mentally strenuous period compounded by personal losses in 2021. "There were times when I doubted my ability to bowl again," he told PTI. Yet, buoyed by the support of family and peers, Sakariya dedicated himself to recovery under the aegis of the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

His patience paid off when he was drafted by the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025, a major break aided by his collaboration with Bharat Arun, a former bowling coach for India. Sakariya is now focused on smaller achievements, including leading in wickets for Saurashtra, with sights set on further opportunities in professional cricket.