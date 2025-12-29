Left Menu

Sonam Yeshey: Bhutan's Bowling Sensation Hits Historic T20 Heights

Sonam Yeshey made history as the first cricketer to claim eight wickets in a men's T20 International. The Bhutanese left-arm spinner achieved this during a match against Myanmar, recording astonishing figures of 8/7 and surpassing previous records in the cricketing world.

In a groundbreaking performance, Bhutanese cricketer Sonam Yeshey secured his place in history as the first bowler to claim eight wickets in a men's T20 International match.

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner achieved this monumental feat during a game against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, on December 26.

Yeshey's spellbinding figures of 8 for 7 overshadowed previous records, with Bhutan dismissing Myanmar for just 45 runs in reply to their 127 for 9.

