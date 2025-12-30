Left Menu

Lasith Malinga Returns as Sri Lanka's Fast Bowling Coach for T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka appoints Lasith Malinga as a consultant fast bowling coach for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Malinga, celebrated for his bowling expertise, lends his experience as Sri Lanka aims for success. The nation is placed in Group B and will face Ireland in their opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:45 IST
Lasith Malinga Returns as Sri Lanka's Fast Bowling Coach for T20 World Cup 2026
Lasith Malinga. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka has re-engaged Lasith Malinga, their legendary pacer, as a consultant fast bowling coach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The appointment, confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket, is on a short-term basis from December 15 to January 25, 2026.

Malinga, who led Sri Lanka to victory against India in the 2014 T20 World Cup, returns with vast experience, especially in death bowling. The 42-year-old had accumulated 107 wickets in 84 T20 International matches before retiring in 2021. Post-retirement, he has shared his expertise as a mentor in T20 franchise leagues and served as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach in 2022.

As co-hosts of the upcoming global event starting February 7, Sri Lanka is grouped with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Their campaign begins with a clash against Ireland on February 8 at Colombo's R Premadasa International Stadium. The team, which has already announced a preliminary squad, will prepare with home series against Pakistan and England. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches Digital Revolution in Fertilizer Subsidy Processing

India Launches Digital Revolution in Fertilizer Subsidy Processing

 India
2
Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police

Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police

 India
3
Panic in Jharkhand: Firing Linked to Money Transaction

Panic in Jharkhand: Firing Linked to Money Transaction

 India
4
Delhi Loan Fraud: The Imposters Behind Bars

Delhi Loan Fraud: The Imposters Behind Bars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026