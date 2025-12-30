Lasith Malinga Returns as Sri Lanka's Fast Bowling Coach for T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka has re-engaged Lasith Malinga, their legendary pacer, as a consultant fast bowling coach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The appointment, confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket, is on a short-term basis from December 15 to January 25, 2026.

Malinga, who led Sri Lanka to victory against India in the 2014 T20 World Cup, returns with vast experience, especially in death bowling. The 42-year-old had accumulated 107 wickets in 84 T20 International matches before retiring in 2021. Post-retirement, he has shared his expertise as a mentor in T20 franchise leagues and served as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach in 2022.

As co-hosts of the upcoming global event starting February 7, Sri Lanka is grouped with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Their campaign begins with a clash against Ireland on February 8 at Colombo's R Premadasa International Stadium. The team, which has already announced a preliminary squad, will prepare with home series against Pakistan and England. (ANI)

