Historic Win: Female Crew Member Shines at South Africa’s Lipton Challenge Cup

The Hermanus Yacht Club set a historic precedent by including the first female crew member on the winning team at the esteemed Lipton Challenge Cup in Cape Town. This long-running regatta, deeply rooted in history since its inception in 1909, was hosted by the Royal Cape Yacht Club, underscoring its reputation as Africa's most prestigious sailing event.

Female participation has been notable in past editions, including an all-female crew from Gqeberha Yacht Club in 2025. However, this year's victory marks a first for Scarlet Cilliers, a school student, demonstrating a breakthrough for women in the sport. Hermanus Yacht Club, achieving their third triumph with prior victories in 1969 and 1996, clinched the title with 35 points, leaving the Royal Cape Yacht Club trailing by four.

The competition included 18 diverse teams, some from underprivileged backgrounds, all competing in hopes of victory. The event's legacy dates back to when Thomas Lipton, having competed in America's Cup races, established the trophy to ignite a passion for sailing in Southern Africa. The regatta features three traditional courses – windward-leeward, an equilateral triangle, and a quadrilateral, each spanning at least 12 nautical miles.

