U.S. Open Faces Unprecedented Retirements Amid Injuries

In an unprecedented wave of withdrawals, seven players have retired from the U.S. Open men's singles matches due to injury. The tally grew when Flavio Cobolli, Daniel Altmaier, and Kamil Majchrzak exited mid-match during the third round. This spate of injuries raises questions about player health and tournament demands.

American Ben Shelton was among those who bowed out early, citing a left shoulder issue, while Sebastian Korda and Shang Juncheng retired in the first round. Fifth-seeded Jack Draper opted out before his second-round match. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic overcame a back problem to reach the fourth round at 38, a milestone not seen since Jimmy Connors achieved the same in 1991.

Flavio Cobolli acknowledged he was at his physical limit during his match against Lorenzo Musetti, attributing his inability to serve effectively to concerns about his arm. Musetti, expressing sympathy, noted that Cobolli's previous grueling matches likely contributed to his early exit. Women's singles have not been immune, with retirements from Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Eva Lys in their early rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)