Tennis Etiquette Drama: Unwritten Rules and Heated Handshakes

The tennis world has been abuzz with discussions on the unwritten rules of the game during the first week of the U.S. Open, from modest gestures after let cords to post-match greetings at the net. These rituals, including handshakes, underscore a traditional sense of sportsmanship yet often spark controversy.

Although Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, claims she never experienced such issues, recent incidents suggest otherwise. Jelena Ostapenko clashed with Taylor Townsend over post-match etiquette, sparking apologies and bringing scrutiny to tennis customs. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniel Altmaier also had a noteworthy exchange regarding underarm serves.

The tension at the net isn't limited to the U.S. Open—it's a broader tennis issue. From Ben Shelton's encounter in Canada to Danielle Collins' comments at the Paris Olympics, players' interactions reveal much about their personalities without eliminating the handshake tradition.