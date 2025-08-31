Left Menu

Chelsea Signs Rising Star Garnacho in $54 Million Deal

Chelsea has signed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for £40 million. Garnacho, 21, departed United due to falling out with manager Ruben Amorim. He joins a competitive squad, preparing for the Champions League. The sale assists United with compliance to Premier League sustainability rules.

  Country:
  United Kingdom

Chelsea has bolstered its attacking roster by signing Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in a deal valued at £40 million ($54 million), intensifying the competition for its winger positions.

The 21-year-old's exit from United follows his falling out with manager Ruben Amorim after last season's Europa League final, where Garnacho made his final appearance as a substitute in a loss to Tottenham. Since then, Garnacho hasn't appeared on the United matchday squad this season.

At Chelsea, Garnacho will join a star-studded lineup already featuring Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, Estevao, Raheem Sterling, and Mykhailo Mudryk as they gear up for the Champions League. Garnacho expressed his excitement, saying, 'Joining the world champions is special.' Meanwhile, the transfer assists United in adhering to the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

