India's Shuttle Prowess: Satwik and Chirag Shine with World Championships Bronze
India's top badminton duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships, falling to China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the semifinals. Despite setbacks and injuries, they showcased resilience, marking their second bronze at the prestigious event.
Top Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a bronze medal after a hard-fought contest against China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the men's doubles semifinals of the World Championships.
Aiming to become India's first men's doubles team to reach the finals, they fell short with scores of 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 after a 67-minute battle on Saturday. The pair, also bronze medalists in 2022, extended India's medal streak initiated in 2011.
Chirag noted the mismatch in rhythm, attributing their loss to missed opportunities and capitalizing credit to their opponents' exceptional serve and defense. Meanwhile, Satwik remarked on the psychological aspect, citing confidence as key.
