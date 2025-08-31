India's Shuttle Prowess: Satwik and Chirag Shine with World Championships Bronze

Top Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a bronze medal after a hard-fought contest against China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the men's doubles semifinals of the World Championships.

Aiming to become India's first men's doubles team to reach the finals, they fell short with scores of 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 after a 67-minute battle on Saturday. The pair, also bronze medalists in 2022, extended India's medal streak initiated in 2011.

Chirag noted the mismatch in rhythm, attributing their loss to missed opportunities and capitalizing credit to their opponents' exceptional serve and defense. Meanwhile, Satwik remarked on the psychological aspect, citing confidence as key.

(With inputs from agencies.)