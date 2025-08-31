Left Menu

Springboks Boost Squad with Faf de Klerk for New Zealand Tests

South Africa's rugby team has added Faf de Klerk as scrumhalf cover for their upcoming Rugby Championship tests in New Zealand. The Springboks aim to break a long-standing losing streak at Eden Park. Meanwhile, Bongi Mbonambi is absent due to family commitments, leaving Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels as hooker options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:52 IST
South Africa's rugby union has strengthened their squad with the addition of double Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk as extra scrumhalf support for their upcoming tests in New Zealand. Officials confirmed this strategic move on Sunday.

De Klerk, aged 33, will bolster coach Rassie Erasmus's choices at scrumhalf, joining Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, and Morne van den Berg. These options come ahead of a crucial test at Eden Park in Auckland, a venue where the Springboks have seen scant success since 1937.

Alongside this, it has been announced that seasoned hooker Bongi Mbonambi remains in South Africa for family reasons, leaving Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels as New Zealand's current conduit choices. The Springboks face a pivotal clash in Wellington on September 13, as all four Rugby Championship teams, including Australia and Argentina, seek to improve their singular win record after two rounds.

