Dramatic Late-Night Showdowns at U.S. Open: The Midnight Battles

The U.S. Open witnessed another late-night spectacle as Maria Sakkari faced Beatriz Haddad Maia, beginning their match at 11:28 p.m., significantly delayed by earlier matches. The prolonged session was a result of the intense contest where Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed over third-seeded Alexander Zverev in a thrilling four-set showdown.

As the clock struck past midnight, Haddad Maia advanced to the tournament's fourth round at 12:38 a.m., a time reminiscent of last year's record-late match starts. "Thanks everyone who stayed to the end," she expressed, highlighting the importance of fan support for women's tennis during a challenging schedule.

The issue of late-night matches and their scheduling has sparked considerable debate within the tennis realm, mirroring discussions held at the French and Australian Opens. The U.S. Open's scheduling complexities forced the American Grand Slam to consider moving earlier matches to alternate courts, exemplifying the ongoing challenges faced in managing high-profile international tournaments.