Left Menu

Dramatic Late-Night Showdowns at U.S. Open: The Midnight Battles

The U.S. Open featured a late-night match between Maria Sakkari and Beatriz Haddad Maia, starting at 11:28 p.m. due to earlier matches, notably Felix Auger-Aliassime's win over Alexander Zverev. The American Grand Slam's policy aims to manage late schedules, spurring debates about match timings in global tennis tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:17 IST
Dramatic Late-Night Showdowns at U.S. Open: The Midnight Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open witnessed another late-night spectacle as Maria Sakkari faced Beatriz Haddad Maia, beginning their match at 11:28 p.m., significantly delayed by earlier matches. The prolonged session was a result of the intense contest where Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed over third-seeded Alexander Zverev in a thrilling four-set showdown.

As the clock struck past midnight, Haddad Maia advanced to the tournament's fourth round at 12:38 a.m., a time reminiscent of last year's record-late match starts. "Thanks everyone who stayed to the end," she expressed, highlighting the importance of fan support for women's tennis during a challenging schedule.

The issue of late-night matches and their scheduling has sparked considerable debate within the tennis realm, mirroring discussions held at the French and Australian Opens. The U.S. Open's scheduling complexities forced the American Grand Slam to consider moving earlier matches to alternate courts, exemplifying the ongoing challenges faced in managing high-profile international tournaments.

TRENDING

1
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
2
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
3
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India
4
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025