Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has aired his grievances about the Premier League club's failure to allow his transfer this summer, despite interest from Newcastle United. As the transfer window nears closure, Wissa remains sidelined, compounding uncertainty about his future and sparking speculation about internal club disputes.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, claims the club had previously agreed not to hinder his move if a reasonable offer was tabled. Wissa summoned transparency during his negotiations but witnessed a reversal from the club. Rejecting a £35 million offer from Newcastle has left him frustrated.

This turbulent summer saw Brentford experiencing significant changes, including managerial shifts and player departures, as they unsuccessfuly navigated recent transfer offers. Despite communication from all parties, Wissa remains tangled in negotiations. Reuters reached out to Brentford, but the club withheld comments on the situation.

