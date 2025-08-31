Left Menu

Transfer Turmoil: Yoane Wissa's Frustrations with Brentford

Brentford's forward, Yoane Wissa, has publicly expressed disappointment in the club's decision to block his transfer, despite receiving several offers. With only hours left in the transfer window, Wissa hopes Brentford will honor their initial promise, amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:50 IST
Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has aired his grievances about the Premier League club's failure to allow his transfer this summer, despite interest from Newcastle United. As the transfer window nears closure, Wissa remains sidelined, compounding uncertainty about his future and sparking speculation about internal club disputes.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, claims the club had previously agreed not to hinder his move if a reasonable offer was tabled. Wissa summoned transparency during his negotiations but witnessed a reversal from the club. Rejecting a £35 million offer from Newcastle has left him frustrated.

This turbulent summer saw Brentford experiencing significant changes, including managerial shifts and player departures, as they unsuccessfuly navigated recent transfer offers. Despite communication from all parties, Wissa remains tangled in negotiations. Reuters reached out to Brentford, but the club withheld comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

