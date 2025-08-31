Left Menu

Boosting Sports in J-K: Corporate India's Role

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged corporate India to use CSR funds to develop sports infrastructure in J-K. His comments follow PM Narendra Modi's acknowledgment of J-K sportspersons in 'Mann Ki Baat' and the successful hosting of key sports events in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:25 IST
Boosting Sports in J-K: Corporate India's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed to corporate India to contribute to the development of sports infrastructure in the region through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Abdullah's appeal came as he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the talented youth of J-K in the 125th edition of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi praised the region's young athletes for their enthusiasm and highlighted successful sporting events like the Khelo India Water Sports Festival and Pulwama's day-night cricket tournament.

During the broadcast, Modi commended 18-year-old Mohsin Ali for his gold medal win in kayaking and interacted with the youth, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent to represent India on international platforms. Abdullah hopes Modi's remarks will motivate corporations to invest in sports opportunities for J-K's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India
2
Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy

Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy

 Global
3
Norway Acquires British Warships to Bolster NATO's Northern Flank

Norway Acquires British Warships to Bolster NATO's Northern Flank

 United Kingdom
4
Modi and Xi's Diplomatic Dance: India-China Relations in Focus

Modi and Xi's Diplomatic Dance: India-China Relations in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025