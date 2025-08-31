Boosting Sports in J-K: Corporate India's Role

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed to corporate India to contribute to the development of sports infrastructure in the region through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Abdullah's appeal came as he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the talented youth of J-K in the 125th edition of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi praised the region's young athletes for their enthusiasm and highlighted successful sporting events like the Khelo India Water Sports Festival and Pulwama's day-night cricket tournament.

During the broadcast, Modi commended 18-year-old Mohsin Ali for his gold medal win in kayaking and interacted with the youth, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent to represent India on international platforms. Abdullah hopes Modi's remarks will motivate corporations to invest in sports opportunities for J-K's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)