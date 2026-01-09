Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026 concluded with vibrant competitions, as Kerala's men and Odisha's women retained their soccer gold medals at Ghoghla Beach. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh soared to the top of the medal tally, claiming two golds in Pencak Silat events.

Uttar Pradesh's Anurag Singh and Karnataka's Ashmita Chandra demonstrated exceptional performance in the 10km Open Water Swimming events. Anurag, in particular, showcased outstanding endurance, completing the race significantly ahead of his competitors.

The host region saw Rajasthan take home both men's and women's golds in Beach Kabaddi, while Haryana's Beach Sepaktakraw team secured a coveted victory against Uttar Pradesh. The event was marked by fierce competition across multiple disciplines, including volleyball and tug-of-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)