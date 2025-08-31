Left Menu

Indian Men's Hockey Team Advances to Asia Cup Super 4s

Craig Fulton, chief coach of India's men's hockey team, expressed satisfaction with the team's qualification for the Asia Cup Super 4s. Despite victories over Japan and China, Fulton seeks further improvement. He noted the challenges posed by the weather, expressing confidence in evening matches benefiting performance.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton has successfully led his squad to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup, accomplishing his initial goal. Despite this milestone, much work remains as Fulton seeks the perfect performance from his players.

Harmanpreet Singh was instrumental, scoring twice to secure a 3-2 victory against Japan, following a win over China, propelling India into the Super 4s with a game to spare. The upcoming match against Kazakhstan is poised to further test Fulton's strategies.

While the team's stats are high, consistency issues persist. Fulton highlighted the toll taken by the intense heat and humidity during afternoon matches, expressing optimism that evening game conditions will prove beneficial.

