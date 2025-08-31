Left Menu

Karandeep Kochhar's Stellar Finish at Mandiri Indonesia Open

Karandeep Kochhar delivered an impressive final round at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, finishing T-14th, the highest among Indian golfers. Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai claimed victory, marking his fourth Asian Tour title. Kevin Yuan and Travis Smyth tied for third, showcasing the tournament's intense competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:10 IST
In a remarkable display of skill, Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle in his final round of 6-under 66, securing a Tied-14th position as the top Indian golfer at the Mandiri Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Among other Indian golfers, Khalin Joshi ranked T-27 with a 68, Viraj Madappa T-43 with 70, while Rahil Gangjee and Yuvraj Sandhu followed at T-48 and T-52, respectively.

Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai dominated the field with an outstanding 8-under 64, clinching his fourth Asian Tour title, outpacing Hong Kong's Taichi Kho by seven shots.

