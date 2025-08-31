Karandeep Kochhar's Stellar Finish at Mandiri Indonesia Open
Karandeep Kochhar delivered an impressive final round at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, finishing T-14th, the highest among Indian golfers. Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai claimed victory, marking his fourth Asian Tour title. Kevin Yuan and Travis Smyth tied for third, showcasing the tournament's intense competitiveness.
In a remarkable display of skill, Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle in his final round of 6-under 66, securing a Tied-14th position as the top Indian golfer at the Mandiri Indonesia Open on Sunday.
Among other Indian golfers, Khalin Joshi ranked T-27 with a 68, Viraj Madappa T-43 with 70, while Rahil Gangjee and Yuvraj Sandhu followed at T-48 and T-52, respectively.
Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai dominated the field with an outstanding 8-under 64, clinching his fourth Asian Tour title, outpacing Hong Kong's Taichi Kho by seven shots.
