Karandeep Kochhar's Stellar Finish at Mandiri Indonesia Open

In a remarkable display of skill, Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle in his final round of 6-under 66, securing a Tied-14th position as the top Indian golfer at the Mandiri Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Among other Indian golfers, Khalin Joshi ranked T-27 with a 68, Viraj Madappa T-43 with 70, while Rahil Gangjee and Yuvraj Sandhu followed at T-48 and T-52, respectively.

Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai dominated the field with an outstanding 8-under 64, clinching his fourth Asian Tour title, outpacing Hong Kong's Taichi Kho by seven shots.

