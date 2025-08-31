Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Dutch Grand Prix Setback: A Race to Remember

Lewis Hamilton experienced his first race retirement with Ferrari at the Dutch Grand Prix. He crashed on lap 23, apologizing to his team, and revealed it was caused by a slippery white line under light rain. It's his second consecutive race without points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:35 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Dutch Grand Prix Setback: A Race to Remember
Lewis Hamilton

In a dramatic turn at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton faced his first race retirement since joining Ferrari. The seven-time world champion was cruising in seventh place but lost control during the banked turn three on lap 23, leading to a crash into the barriers.

The incident triggered the deployment of a safety car at Zandvoort. Despite confirming he was unhurt, Hamilton communicated his apologies over the team radio. Moments before, he had contemplated a pit stop to gain an advantage over Mercedes' George Russell.

Afterward, McLaren's Lando Norris questioned whether slippery conditions from light rain played a part, which was confirmed. This marked Hamilton's second successive race without scoring points, following a disappointing 12th place in Hungary.

TRENDING

1
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us: Manoj Jarange.

Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires ...

 India
3
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

 India
4
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Governmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025