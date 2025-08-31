Lewis Hamilton's Dutch Grand Prix Setback: A Race to Remember
Lewis Hamilton experienced his first race retirement with Ferrari at the Dutch Grand Prix. He crashed on lap 23, apologizing to his team, and revealed it was caused by a slippery white line under light rain. It's his second consecutive race without points.
In a dramatic turn at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton faced his first race retirement since joining Ferrari. The seven-time world champion was cruising in seventh place but lost control during the banked turn three on lap 23, leading to a crash into the barriers.
The incident triggered the deployment of a safety car at Zandvoort. Despite confirming he was unhurt, Hamilton communicated his apologies over the team radio. Moments before, he had contemplated a pit stop to gain an advantage over Mercedes' George Russell.
Afterward, McLaren's Lando Norris questioned whether slippery conditions from light rain played a part, which was confirmed. This marked Hamilton's second successive race without scoring points, following a disappointing 12th place in Hungary.