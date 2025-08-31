Lewis Hamilton's Dutch Grand Prix Setback: A Race to Remember

In a dramatic turn at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton faced his first race retirement since joining Ferrari. The seven-time world champion was cruising in seventh place but lost control during the banked turn three on lap 23, leading to a crash into the barriers.

The incident triggered the deployment of a safety car at Zandvoort. Despite confirming he was unhurt, Hamilton communicated his apologies over the team radio. Moments before, he had contemplated a pit stop to gain an advantage over Mercedes' George Russell.

Afterward, McLaren's Lando Norris questioned whether slippery conditions from light rain played a part, which was confirmed. This marked Hamilton's second successive race without scoring points, following a disappointing 12th place in Hungary.