Left Menu

Piastri's Triumph: A Decisive Lead and Drama at Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's victory at the Dutch Grand Prix extended his lead in the Formula One championship. McLaren was close to another one-two win until teammate Lando Norris' car issues. Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar finished second and third, respectively, marking an eventful race with multiple incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zandvoort | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:21 IST
Piastri's Triumph: A Decisive Lead and Drama at Dutch Grand Prix
Piastri
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, extending his lead in the Formula One championship standings to a commanding 34 points. The dramatic race saw McLaren nearly achieve a record-equalling fifth consecutive one-two finish.

A late setback for Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, shattered those plans. Norris reported smoke in the cockpit and was forced to retire from second place on lap 65 of 72, ending McLaren's hopes for a complete triumph as his car showed visible signs of trouble.

Local favorite Max Verstappen secured second place for Red Bull, while Isack Hadjar, a rookie from Racing Bulls, celebrated his maiden podium finish in third place, electrifying the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India
2
Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

 India
3
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

 India
4
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025