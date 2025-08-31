Oscar Piastri Triumphs at Dutch Grand Prix Amidst McLaren Turmoil

Oscar Piastri claimed his first Formula 1 victory at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, steering clear of the chaos that ensued on the track. The win came as teammate Lando Norris faced a significant setback in his championship aspirations due to mechanical failure.

In a dramatic turn of events, Norris reported a peculiar smell from his cockpit just before his McLaren was engulfed by smoke, forcing the British driver to retire from the race. This incident allowed Max Verstappen to claim second place in front of his home crowd, with newcomer Isack Hadjar earning his first podium finish in third.

The race was marred by multiple mishaps, including crashes from both Ferrari drivers. As Piastri celebrated an increase in his lead over Norris to 34 points with nine races left, the jubilant Racing Bulls rejoiced in Hadjar's career milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)