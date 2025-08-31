Daniil Medvedev Parts Ways with Coach Gilles Cervara After Tumultuous Year
Daniil Medvedev and his coach Gilles Cervara have ended their long-time partnership following a year of disappointing Grand Slam performances. Despite Medvedev's past achievements, including becoming world number one, recent losses and on-court frustrations have marked a tough period for the tennis star.
Daniil Medvedev and his long-serving coach Gilles Cervara have ended their professional relationship after a challenging year for the Russian tennis player.
Once crowned the U.S. Open champion in 2021, Medvedev's recent performances saw him plummet to No. 13 in global rankings, exiting early in multiple major tournaments.
The split comes amidst Medvedev's public outbursts during matches, including a notable incident against Benjamin Bonzi, which led to a substantial fine for unsporting behavior.
