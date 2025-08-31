Daniil Medvedev Parts Ways with Coach Gilles Cervara After Tumultuous Year

Daniil Medvedev and his long-serving coach Gilles Cervara have ended their professional relationship after a challenging year for the Russian tennis player.

Once crowned the U.S. Open champion in 2021, Medvedev's recent performances saw him plummet to No. 13 in global rankings, exiting early in multiple major tournaments.

The split comes amidst Medvedev's public outbursts during matches, including a notable incident against Benjamin Bonzi, which led to a substantial fine for unsporting behavior.