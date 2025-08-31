Left Menu

Piastri Secures Commanding Victory Amid High-Drama Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri secured a dominant victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, expanding his championship lead to 34 points after McLaren teammate Lando Norris faced a smoky retirement. The race at Zandvoort was filled with drama, with Ferrari drivers crashing out and several on-track battles impacting the title chase.

31-08-2025
In a thrilling display at the Dutch Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead to a remarkable 34 points. The race saw Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, suffer a smoky retirement, which proved a significant blow to his championship aspirations.

The race at Zandvoort witnessed intense drama with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out in separate incidents. McLaren appeared poised for a record-equalling fifth consecutive one-two finish until Norris experienced technical difficulties late in the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed second place, while Racing Bulls' rookie Isack Hadjar celebrated his first Formula One podium in third. The result puts Piastri in a commanding position with nine races remaining. His win equaled those of fellow Australian Mark Webber, marking a significant milestone in Piastri's promising career.

