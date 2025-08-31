Norris Vows Full-Throttle Comeback in F1 Title Chase

Formula One title contender Lando Norris has pledged an all-out effort to turn his season around following a retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix that dealt a severe setback to his championship aspirations.

Norris trails his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, by 34 points with nine races plus three sprints left, requiring a formidable push to regain ground. Piastri, showcasing remarkable consistency, has clinched victory in seven of the season's races compared to Norris' five, remaining off the podium in just two out of 15 events so far.

The Briton remains unwavering in his resolve, despite the misfortune of an engine-related retirement — a rarity in modern F1. Expressing determination, Norris noted, "It's a big challenge, but I'll put in all my effort." McLaren's strong standings in the constructors' championship have allowed the team to avoid imposing team orders, leaving Norris and Piastri to battle on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)