Carlos Alcaraz's Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, secured an impressive 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech in the U.S. Open fourth round. Despite an earlier knee issue, Alcaraz displayed exceptional skill, not dropping a set and drawing on crowd support to dominate the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:57 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament's second seed, delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, advancing to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech.

Despite a prior knee concern, Alcaraz moved decisively across the court, dispatching his opponent with 36 winners and just 11 unforced errors on the grand Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2022 champion charmed the New York crowd, executing a behind-the-back shot and reclaiming control in the tiebreak with sleek forehand winners, securing an assured place in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

