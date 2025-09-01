Carlos Alcaraz's Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament's second seed, delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, advancing to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech.

Despite a prior knee concern, Alcaraz moved decisively across the court, dispatching his opponent with 36 winners and just 11 unforced errors on the grand Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2022 champion charmed the New York crowd, executing a behind-the-back shot and reclaiming control in the tiebreak with sleek forehand winners, securing an assured place in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)