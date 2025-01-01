Zohran Mamdani's Historic Oath: A New Era for New York City

In a historic move, Zohran Mamdani is set to become the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born mayor of New York City. The 34-year-old Democrat's swearing-in is scheduled to take place at a long-closed subway station beneath City Hall, using a centuries-old Quran.

Mamdani's choice of the Quran underscores his commitment to his Muslim faith, a prominent part of his campaign that garnered support from first-time South Asian and Muslim voters. The Qurans used include a personal family heirloom and another from the Schomburg Center collection, reflecting the diverse Muslim identities within the city.

Amidst a backdrop of Islamophobic backlash, Mamdani remains resolute in his identity and values, highlighting the significance of representation and accessibility in his leadership. The Quran he will use later goes on display, prompting further exploration of Islamic history in New York.