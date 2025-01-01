Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Oath: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's incoming mayor, will make history by taking his oath of office on a centuries-old Quran. As the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born individual to hold the position, Mamdani's inauguration marks significant milestones, highlighting the vibrant Muslim community in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-01-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:19 IST
In a historic move, Zohran Mamdani is set to become the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born mayor of New York City. The 34-year-old Democrat's swearing-in is scheduled to take place at a long-closed subway station beneath City Hall, using a centuries-old Quran.

Mamdani's choice of the Quran underscores his commitment to his Muslim faith, a prominent part of his campaign that garnered support from first-time South Asian and Muslim voters. The Qurans used include a personal family heirloom and another from the Schomburg Center collection, reflecting the diverse Muslim identities within the city.

Amidst a backdrop of Islamophobic backlash, Mamdani remains resolute in his identity and values, highlighting the significance of representation and accessibility in his leadership. The Quran he will use later goes on display, prompting further exploration of Islamic history in New York.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

