Alcaraz and Pegula: A Flawless U.S. Open Performance and Unconventional Resets

Carlos Alcaraz displayed impressive flair and precision to defeat Arthur Rinderknech in the U.S. Open fourth round, maintaining a flawless record. Jessica Pegula credited an escape room outing and drinks with friends for turning around her mid-tournament crisis, leading to her best match performance since before Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 05:30 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a dazzling display of skill and style, Carlos Alcaraz surged past Arthur Rinderknech in the U.S. Open fourth round. The Spanish second seed's behind-the-back trick shot went viral, as he clinched victory with a straight-sets win, maintaining a perfect tournament record.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula ingeniously countered her mid-tournament woes with an unexpected reset. A Saturday escape room outing and drinks with friends erased her self-doubt, culminating in a commanding win against Ann Li, marking a remarkable turnaround.

As the tournament progresses, Alcaraz is set to face Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals, while Pegula will battle Barbora Krejcikova, further igniting their hopes at the Grand Slam stage.

