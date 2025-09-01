Left Menu

Liverpool Smashes Transfer Record with Alexander Isak Signing

Liverpool has finalized a record-breaking deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for 130 million pounds. The lengthy negotiations highlighted the Premier League transfer window. Isak had previously led Newcastle to a fifth-place finish with 23 goals, aiding their return to the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 06:41 IST
Alexander Isak

Liverpool has achieved a historic transfer by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee of approximately 130 million pounds ($175 million), according to reports from Sky Sports News and The Athletic.

The extensive negotiations have been a focal point of the Premier League transfer period, culminating in Liverpool's increased bid after an initial 110 million-pound offer was declined earlier this August.

Isak had an impactful previous season, scoring 23 league goals to propel Newcastle to a fifth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League. Despite not accompanying Newcastle on their pre-season tour, Isak's desire to depart the club amid broken promises has been expressed openly.

