Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

Boca Juniors clinched a 2-0 victory against Aldosivi, marking their third consecutive win in the Argentine Clausura tournament. The visitors, sitting third in Group A with 12 points from seven matches, dominated a struggling Aldosivi, who are 15th and last in the standings.

Defender Lautaro Di Lollo scored first, heading in a precise cross from Carlos Palacios just before halftime. Midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia secured the win in the 80th minute with another header, capitalizing on a delivery from Leandro Paredes, a World Cup champion who recently rejoined the team from AS Roma.

"Winning on this challenging pitch was crucial, and the adverse weather conditions were no deterrent," Battaglia told ESPN, highlighting Paredes' significant impact since his return. Boca is set to face Rosario Central next on September 14.