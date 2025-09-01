Seattle Sounders Clinch Leagues Cup Crown with Stellar Performance

The Seattle Sounders delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi, to claim the Leagues Cup title on Sunday night. Osaze De Rosario's 26th-minute goal set the tone, while Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock sealed the win with late strikes.

By clinching the annual tournament's championship, Seattle secured a coveted bye into the round of 16 in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup. This triumph marks the Sounders as the only MLS team to have won all five major trophies available to teams in the league.

A tense postgame incident unfolded as Miami was shut out for the first time in Leagues Cup action, with videos suggesting a confrontation involving Luis Suárez. Despite ample opportunities, Messi was unable to score, leaving the fans with mixed emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)