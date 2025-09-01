Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Dazzling Display at the U.S. Open: Behind-the-Back Brilliance!

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his skill with an impressive behind-the-back shot at the U.S. Open, securing a victory over Arthur Rinderknech. At 22, Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals. He stated that he occasionally practices such shots, adding flair to his matches.

Carlos Alcaraz, the young Spanish tennis sensation, captivated audiences at the U.S. Open with a stunning behind-the-back shot during his match against Arthur Rinderknech. Alcaraz claimed a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4 victory, further cementing his place in tennis history as the youngest man to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals in the Open era.

Alcaraz, who occasionally practices the audacious shots that thrill spectators, says, 'If I have the opportunity, why not?' The 22-year-old, now six months younger than Boris Becker was at the same milestone, will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the upcoming quarterfinals.

Renowned for his aggressive style, Alcaraz's game against Rinderknech included skillful plays that had the crowd and even his opponent smiling. The Spaniard, who already boasts five Grand Slam titles, continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world with his energetic and innovative play on the court.

