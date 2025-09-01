River Plate Dominates San Martin in Crucial Clausura Win

River Plate made a triumphant return to form in the Argentine Clausura tournament on Sunday, clinching a decisive 2-0 victory over San Martin.

The hosts capitalized on their home advantage at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, with Santiago Lencina opening the scoring in the 17th minute.

Four minutes later, Maximiliano Salas extended River's lead, ensuring they remain at the top of Group B with 15 points from seven matches.

