Ashwin Eyes ILT20 Auction Spotlight

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin, after announcing his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket, is set to make waves internationally. The former spin maestro has confirmed his intention to enter the upcoming ILT20 auctions.

Having captured 765 wickets in 287 international matches, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker and will likely be the most prestigious name available if a franchise selects him. His retirement from IPL cricket enables him to play in various franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide.

The ILT20 auction, scheduled for September 30 in Dubai, marks a shift from its previous Draft System, sparking interest from high-profile players like Ashwin. This news, confirmed by the player himself to Cricbuzz, adds a significant allure to this year's international cricket auction season.