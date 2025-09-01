Left Menu

Medvedev and Coach Cervara End Eight-Year Collaboration

Daniil Medvedev and his coach, Gilles Cervara, have ended their eight-year collaboration following Medvedev's early exit from the U.S. Open. Despite past successes, including the 2021 U.S. Open victory, Medvedev's disappointing performances in this year's Grand Slams prompted the split. Both expressed mutual appreciation and hope for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Daniil Medvedev and his coach Gilles Cervara have ended their eight-year partnership following Medvedev's unexpected early exit from the U.S. Open. The decision was made after Medvedev faced inauspicious results in this year's Grand Slams, indicating a need for a change in strategy.

Under Cervara's guidance, Medvedev achieved significant milestones, including winning the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2020 ATP Finals. Despite the recent setback, both Medvedev and Cervara expressed gratitude for their time together and are optimistic about what the future holds.

Cervara, who was recognized as ATP Coach of the Year in 2019, lauded Medvedev's unique talent and expressed confidence in his eventual resurgence. The breakup marks the end of a successful chapter in Medvedev's career, promising new beginnings for both.

