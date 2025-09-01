Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Formula One rookie Kimi Antonelli faced a challenging Dutch Grand Prix with a collision that took Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race. Despite receiving penalties, Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff expressed unwavering support for the young Italian, emphasizing his speed and talent for future success.

Updated: 01-09-2025 16:23 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense Dutch Grand Prix, Formula One's emerging talent Kimi Antonelli collided with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, causing the latter to crash out of the race. The incident saw Antonelli face penalties, dropping him to 16th place.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff defended the 19-year-old, labeling this season as a learning phase. 'We're looking at this year as a mix of impressive highs and challenging lows,' Wolff explained.

The young driver's mishap, especially amid fervent Italian fans, highlights the fine margins in high-speed racing. Wolff remains confident in Antonelli's potential for future seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

