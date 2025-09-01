Left Menu

European Ryder Cup Team: Strategic Wildcard Picks and Rivalry Resumes

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald finalized his team with six wildcard selections, including Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm, for the upcoming tournament. The team aims to replicate its previous victory over the United States. Key players like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are set to lead the charge at Bethpage Black Course.

European Ryder Cup Team: Strategic Wildcard Picks and Rivalry Resumes
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has announced his final six wildcard picks, completing a formidable 12-man squad for the prestigious golf tournament. Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm are among the notable inclusions, as Donald opted for experienced players and those in strong form to contest against the United States.

Donald aims to build on a victorious past, with his team having secured a 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 triumph over their U.S. counterparts in 2023. This year's roster includes significant carryover from the last competition, with automatic selections such as Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, and Tommy Fleetwood ready to face the challenge at Bethpage Black Course starting September 26.

The captain highlighted Rahm's leadership qualities and Lowry's enthusiasm as vital components of their strategy. Additionally, the U.S. team, led by Keegan Bradley, will field a mix of top-ranked players including Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, promising a competitive showdown on the greens.

