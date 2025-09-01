Left Menu

European Heavyweight Champion Joe Bugner's Boxing Legacy

Three-time European heavyweight champion Joe Bugner, known for fights against Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, passed away at 75. A prominent figure in boxing, he won 69 of his 83 matches, with a career spanning over three decades. Bugner moved to Australia and claimed the Australian heavyweight title in 1995.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:50 IST
Renowned European heavyweight champion Joe Bugner, who died recently at the age of 75, was celebrated for his boxing prowess against legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. The British Boxing Board of Control mourned his passing from his Brisbane, Australia care home.

Bugner's boxing career, enduring for an impressive 32 years, saw him participate in 83 bouts and secure victory in 69, with 41 wins by knockout. Originally turning pro in 1967, he clinched the European, British, and Commonwealth titles by defeating Henry Cooper in 1971, though he later lost these titles.

The Hungarian-born boxer faced major challenges from Ali and Frazier in 1973, before Ali beat him once more in 1975 for the WBA and WBC world championships. Bugner eventually moved to Australia, winning the national heavyweight title in 1995 before retiring in 1999.

