Imane Khelif Challenges World Boxing's Gender Testing Mandate

Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif from Algeria has taken her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge World Boxing's decision requiring her to undergo genetic sex testing. Khelif aims to overturn this ruling, allowing her to compete without the test at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:29 IST
Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif is appealing against World Boxing's mandate for genetic sex testing, as per the Court of Arbitration for Sport's Monday announcement. This legal move seeks to allow her participation without undergoing the controversial test for the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Khelif, who clinched gold in women's welterweight at the Paris Olympics last year, faced scrutiny over her gender eligibility after being disqualified from the 2023 World Championships. The International Boxing Association's chromosome tests had deemed her ineligible, but the International Olympic Committee's subsequent intervention enabled her competition in Paris.

Following World Boxing's mandatory testing policy introduction in May, Khelif remains firm in her stance, maintaining she is female and committed to defending her title at the 2028 Games. Despite a privacy breach by World Boxing's president, Khelif skipped a planned tournament in the Netherlands and continues her legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

