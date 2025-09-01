Left Menu

Lando Norris: Driven to Triumph in Formula One

McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella anticipates Lando Norris to bounce back with fervor following his retirement in the Dutch Grand Prix. Despite trailing teammate Oscar Piastri by 34 points, Norris aims to win the remaining races, while McLaren continues to support an open competition between their drivers.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has shared his confidence in Lando Norris' ability to bounce back stronger after his unexpected retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix last Sunday. The Briton's determination was clear as he trailed by 34 points behind Oscar Piastri in their Formula One contest with nine races to go.

Stella remarked that Norris' vow to commit fully would likely push the young driver to tap even deeper into his immense talent. Piastri, with seven wins out of 15 races this season, leads McLaren's charge, yet Norris' potential resurgence is anticipated to enliven the competition.

As McLaren gears up for the forthcoming Italian Grand Prix, where Norris aims to improve his previous results, team strategy remains neutral, allowing both drivers to compete unfettered. Stella predicts the coming races will be exciting for Formula One fans, showcasing the true caliber of McLaren's drivers.

